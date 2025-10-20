Jürgen Klopp reveals whether he’d ever manage Liverpool again

Jürgen Klopp has broken his silence on the prospect of a future return to Anfield to manage Liverpool FC.

Despite admitting he doesn’t miss “standing in the rain” or “going to press conferences three times a week”, the former Liverpool head coach admitted a return is “possible” when he appeared on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Monday (20 October).

The former Liverpool manager has been working as the global head of soccer at Red Bull since January, overseeing clubs such as RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

With Liverpool, Klopp won the Champions League in 2019 and the 19/20 Premier League title- the club's first in the competition's era.

He left Merseyside at the end of the 23/24 season.