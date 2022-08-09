F1: Lewis Hamilton reflects on disbelief of losing 2021 title

Losing the 2021 Formula One final was one of the “toughest moments” of his life, Lewis Hamilton has said.

The seven-time champion told Vanity Fair that he was in “disbelief” and considered quitting the sport after an interpretation of the rules resulted in Max Verstappen taking the top spot.

Describing what it felt like getting out of the car on that day, Hamilton said: “I don’t know if I can really put into words the feeling that I had...I do remember just sitting there just in disbelief.”

