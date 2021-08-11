Lionel Messi admitted he is ‘impatient’ to start work on the task of winning trophies with Paris St Germain after his shocking departure from Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar signed with Paris Saint-Germain after being unable to renew his contract with Barcelona due to the record goalscorer's wage bill exceeding La Liga rules.

During his first press conference with PSG the Argentina captain admitted: ‘Everything that happened to me in the last week was hard and fast....but I really feel impatient and happy about this new life’.