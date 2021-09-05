NBA star Luka Doncic has dedicated two basketball courts to his hometown of Ljubljana in Slovenia.

The Dallas Mavericks icon returned to his roots to refurbish his childhood courts, hoping to inspire the next generation of basketball players.

"I used to play here all the time since I was seven years old, so to do this with 2K Foundations is something unbelievable and I'm really happy about it," Doncic said.

The new courts will be made available to the local community to use, providing a stepping stone for the next generation of basketball players.