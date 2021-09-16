Pep Guardiola praised his “incredible” Manchester City players after a 6-3 win against RB Leipzig in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.

The Premier League champions made an impressive start to their Group A campaign, with strikes from five different players adding to Nordi Mukiele’s own goal.

“I’m delighted and happy and thankful again for these incredible players that we have,” Guardiola said after the match.

“The first game at home is so important. To do it and score a lot of goals, the last three games at home we’ve scored 16, so for our fans it’s nice.”