Pep Guardiola relieved to see draining month out with Sheffield United win

Pep Guardiola admitted he was relieved to finish a draining month of football in which the club played nine matches.

City’s comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the Etihad on Saturday, 30 December, ensured they start the new year by applying pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“Today we did it and I’m really pleased for the guys. It was an intense month,” the Spaniard said.

He played down the win as well as the club lifting five trophies in 2023, saying: “What we have done in the past doesn’t mean it is going to happen in the future. The future is happy New Year and three days off, and after that it is Huddersfield. No further than that.”