Manchester City are preparing a £130 million bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Premier League champions previously had a £100m offer rejected and it’s now reported that the club are willing to pay that original sum, plus add ons, which could bring the total to £130m.

Kane was expected to leave Spurs earlier this summer and only returned to training with the rest of the squad on Friday, 48 hours ahead of the new season.

It was suggested that the striker was set to miss the opening fixture - against Man City - but he could now be in contention.