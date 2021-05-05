Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer refused to apologise to supporters when asked by a Sky News reporter, about his role in the club’s plans to form a European Super League which fell through.

Glazer was confronted by Sky News reporter Sally Lockwood in Florida, but he refused to answer questions regarding the ESL, or the unrest amongst the fans.

United fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club on Sunday, leading to their match against Liverpool to be postponed.

Lockwood prompted Glazer with: “This an opportunity for you – an apology, perhaps?”