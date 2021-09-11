Manchester United are taking on Newcastle at home in a match that normally favours Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – but this time they have an added weapon in the form of a returning Cristiano Ronaldo .

Manager Solskjaer has praised the Portuguese forward’s professionalism on his return to the Premier League, saying that he was an example to all the other players in Old Trafford in his first spell at the club.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle will be lucky to come away from this one with a result, but as they say it’s a funny old game.