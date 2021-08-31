Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The forward returns after 12 years away from Old Trafford and his comeback was confirmed by a video shared on the club’s social media accounts on Tuesday morning.

A compilation of some of his most memorable moments in a United shirt, the post ends with a simple message: “Cristiano Ronaldo, where he belongs”.

The Portugal forward, renowned by many as one of the greatest footballers ever, returns to the Premier League after incredible spells with Real Madrid and Juventus.