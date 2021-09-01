NBA player Rajon Rondo has admitted “wisdom is key to winning a championship” after re-signing for the Los Angelos Lakers.

The 35-year-old point guard jumped at the chance to return to the Los Angeles Lakers seeing the opportunity to add his youth and energy to a championship-contending team.

The basketball player said: “I’m most excited about not being the oldest guy on the team anymore, I was the oldest guy on the team, and now I’m considered one of the young guys. I’m looking forward to it.”