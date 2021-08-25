Inspirational Paralympics star Ibrahim Hamatdou has wowed sports fans by playing table tennis with his bat in his mouth.

The Egyptian athlete lost both his arms in a train accident when he was 10-years-old and after finding viral fame in 2014, is back in the spotlight at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“I was trying first to use the bat under the arm, and I also tried using other things that weren’t working so well. Finally, I tried using my mouth,” Hamatdou has previously said of his unique technique.