The International Paralympics Committee has stripped an athlete of their gold medal at Tokyo 2020 because they were late.

Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli won gold in the F20 but was later disqualified for being three minutes late, but was allowed to compete after giving a ‘logical’ reason.

A referee later decided that there was no ‘justifiable reason’ to be late and the medal was taken away.

Malaysia’s Youth And Sports Minister Ahmad Faizul Azumu said: "The athletes have waited for five years but their hopes and spirits were destroyed by a delay of not even five minutes...which is very sad".