Pep Guardiola refused to back down over his comments about Manchester City fans’ support.

The manager was criticised for encouraging fans to turn up in greater numbers yesterday for the club’s clash against Southampton after 38,062 watched City beat RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Kevin Parker, general secretary of the club’s official supporters’ group, suggested Guardiola was out of touch.

“Mr Parker should review the comments,” Guardiola said.

“I will not apologise to him, absolutely not. I’m not going to apologise for what I said. I love this club, I am part of this club, otherwise, I would not be in my sixth season here.”