Icelandic football fans protested against the FA outside their national stadium after the board was accused of covering up a sexual abuse allegation against an international player.

The Icelandic Football Association's entire board has resigned following the allegations.

Chairman Gudni Bergsson was the first to step down before remaining committee members announced their resignations after a five-hour-long emergency meeting.

The complainant, Torhildur Gyda Arnardottir, publically said an unnamed player had groped her and later grabbed her by the neck in a Reykjavik bar in 2017.

She went to the police the day after the incident and filed a complaint against the player.