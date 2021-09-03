Kick it Out chief has criticised FIFA and UEFA for failure to handle racism during Thursday’s World Cup qualifier.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted by monkey chants during the match in Budapest, which England won 4-0.

Burnett said that the incidents were ‘predictable and preventable’ and criticised FIFA and UEFA for their handling of the matter.

He told PA: “If FIFA wanted to solve this issue and wanted to do the right thing, we wouldn’t have seen the events of last night because they would have been serious and put the preventative measures in place.”