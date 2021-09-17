Emma Raducanu wants to inspire the next generation of children to “dream big” following her sensational US Open win.

The 18-year-old shocked the sporting world by storming to victory at the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

Upon returning home, Raducanu encouraged “little girls” to dream big, regardless of what they want to achieve in life.

“I want to inspire little girls or young children to dream big,” she told Sky News.

“Even if it’s not tennis, if it’s other dreams like being a doctor or anything like that, I want to inspire them to dream big. Anything can happen.”