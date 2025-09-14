Ricky Hatton works out at home gym in video shared just days before his death

Boxer Ricky Hatton shared a video of his workout at his home gym, just days before his sudden death at the age of 46.

Hatton’s death was announced on Sunday (14 September) after his body was found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

On Thursday, the boxer shared a video of himself training with punchbags, while on Friday he shared a video on his treadmill, telling his fans: “Another 5k, a good sweat on”.

He captioned the video: “Evening run in the bag. Don’t you worry about that our kid.”

The news of his death comes months after Hatton announced another return to boxing with a fight planned in December, against the UAE’s first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah.