Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, has made his debut for American third-tier football club Fort Lauderdale.

The 19-year-old started in midfield - his father’s former position - for the reserve team of Inter Miami, this Major League Soccer franchise owned by Beckham.

“Blessed to have made my pro debut tonight,” Romeo wrote on social media following his first appearance.

Fort Lauderdale drew 2-2 at home with South Georgia Tormenta on Sunday, where Harvey Neville, the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville, also featured.