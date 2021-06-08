Sven-Goran Eriksson’s interview with Sky News was derailed by repeated incoming calls from a persistent Lembit Opik.

The former England manager was speaking to Sky’s Kay Burley via video call on Tuesday about the importance of communicating in English with the players.

But during the live broadcast, his video was suddenly replaced by a small profile picture of a smiling Opik, a former Lib Dem MP.

Eriksson tried to continue the interview, but Opik did not give up and his photo kept popping up.

“It does look like Mr Opik really does want to talk to you,” Burley commented.