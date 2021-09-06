Leylah Fernandez has taken the US Open by storm with major upset wins over reigning champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and advancing to the quarter finals.

Asked at what point she believed she could beat Osaka, Fernandez said: “From the very beginning, right before the match, I knew I was able to win.”

The Canadian celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday. Her victory sets up a last-eight tie with Elina Svitolina, who swept past former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep to book her spot in the quarter finals.