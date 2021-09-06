Tom Brady has revealed that he contracted Covid following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade in February.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed the news in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times and also said he believes Covid will be a bigger factor during the upcoming NFL season compared to last year.

The NFL superstar said "It's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like,"