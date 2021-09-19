Former England, Tottenham and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

In May 2015, Greaves suffered a stroke which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech.

Tottenham said he had died at home on Sunday morning.

Hotspurs have announced the sad news and extended their sympathies to the former striker’s family.

The Premier League club tweeted: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Jimmy.”