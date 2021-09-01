Naomi Osaka successfully defeated Marie Bouzková in the first round of the US Open on Monday night.

The Japanese tennis player won the match 6-4, 6-1 with Osaka currently ranked number three in the world, and Bouzková ranked as number 87.

After the tense match, Naomi said: “It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again. I feel really comfortable here. I’m just glad I won”.

If the 23-year-old wins the US Open she will become the first back-to-back champion since Serena Williams.