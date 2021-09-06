Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo confirmed with Russell expected at Mercedes

Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join Alfa Romeo after spending five years at the Brackley-based team.

The departure of Bottas paves the way for British driver George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes after increasingly impressive performances from the 23-year-old.

The Finn, who finished third at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, will replace Kimi Raikkonen who has announced he will retire at the end of the season after two decades in Formula One.