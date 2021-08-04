Taylor Swift appeared in a moving tribute to Olympian Simone Biles ahead of her return at this year’s games.

The new promo video starred the Folklore artist as she narrated a message that observed the public scrutiny Biles has undergone since withdrawing from the competition last week, citing the need to prioritise her mental health.

Swift, no stranger to public scrutiny herself, speaks over her Folklore song “this is me trying”, as she asks: “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?”