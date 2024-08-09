Black bear filmed lurking outside assisted living facility in ‘rare’ moment

A worker at an assisted living facility in Illinois has captured the moment a black bear appeared to lurk outside its windows.

Tammy Sinn, a physical therapist assistant at Benedictine Senior Living Community recorded as the bear paced up and down the grass surrounding one of the buildings, seemingly looking for food.

There are currently no resident populations of black bear in Illinois, making the situation rare, but it’s thought that they can wander over from neighbouring states including Missouri and Wisconsin.