Son says he wrote brutal obituary for his own father to ‘cleanse’ himself

Larry Pfaff Jr. wrote an unusual obituary for his own father who died on 27 June, as he penned “evil does eventually die.”

The obituary, published in The Florida Times-Union over the weekend (2 and 3 July), described his late father, Lawrence Pfaff Sr., 81, as “narcissistic” and an “abusive alcoholic”.

Mr. Pfaff said: “Writing his obituary was a way for me to really cleanse myself.”

He explained that his dad left when he was 9, had several more children with various women, and abandoned them too.

