Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion access

Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing federal agencies to undertake a number of initiatives to protect women's rights to access reproductive healthcare in the United States, in light of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v Wade.

“When you read the decision the court has made, it’s clear it will not protect the rights of women, period,” Biden said.

The order enables individual US states to make their own decisions on reproductive healthcare.

