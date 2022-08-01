Rescue crews airlift 83-year-old to safety from fatal Kentucky flooding

Rescue crews in Kentucky airlifted an 83-year-old woman to safety from fatal flash flooding.

Officials said a family of five were trapped in the attic of a home as rising floodwater submerged the house.

This footage, shared by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on 31 July, shows the crew in action after they smashed through a window to gain access to the trapped family.

At least 28 people have been confirmed dead as of Sunday, including four children, after floodwater swept through the Appalachian valleys.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.