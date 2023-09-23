A military pilot whose fighter jet went missing over the weekend can be heard repeatedly asking for an ambulance in bizarre audio from a 911 call.

In the audio, a North Charleston resident calmly explains to a perplexed call handler that a pilot just parachuted into his garden.

“I’m sorry what happened?” the dispatcher says in disbelief.

Explaining that he does not know where his aircraft is, the pilot tells the dispatcher: “We have a military jet crash. I’m the pilot. We need to get it rescue rolling... It would have crash landed somewhere. I ejected” before asking for medical assistance.