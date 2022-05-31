Quick-thinking neighbour saves four-year-old autistic boy from drowning in pool

A man and his son have been hailed as heroes after saving their neighbour's young autistic son from drowning in a pool.

Maddox Westerhouse, 12, alerted his father Tom when he saw four-year-old Xavier Rigney, who is non-verbal, drowning after jumping in the pool.

This video shows Tom lifting Rigney out of the pool and performing CPR. Police said that the boy was still breathing and alert when paramedics arrived.

The Westerhouses were honored by firefighters and police officers for their lifesaving work.

