White House press secretary Jen Psaki used her daily briefing to name Republican lawmakers who she said are treating the debate over raising the debt ceiling "like a game".

Ms Psaki read aloud quotes from three senators involved in the effort to prevent the $3.5 trillion spending package proposed by Democrats to avoid shutdown. Expressing his opposition to raising the debt ceiling, Senator Rick Scott said "This is going to be a ball. I'm going to have so much fun".

Psaki said that the US defaulting on its debt obligations would be a "calamity for working families" and could cause "instant recession".