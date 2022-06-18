Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has denied ever asking vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“They said that I wanted him to decide the election,” the former president said during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference. “I didn’t say that...they made up the story, it’s not true.”

He added that he wanted Pence to send results to legislators to check for irregularities that he ‘was seeing’.

Aides of Pence told the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that Trump had put ‘pressure’ on him.

