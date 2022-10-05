Democratic candidate shares election ad showing her giving birth

Katie Darling, a Louisiana Democratic candidate for Congress, has shared an election ad which features footage from her pregnancy and birth of her son.

Her video takes aim at the state’s new abortion ban, describing it as “one of the strictest and most severe in the country.”

“We should be putting pregnant women at ease, not putting their lives at risk,” the 36-year-old says in her ad.

The candidate, who has never run for office before, is hoping to defeat Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise in the 1st Congressional District.

