Floridians flee to Orlando to escape path of Hurricane Ian

Floridians have begun evacuating coastal areas to flee the path of the impending Hurricane Ian.

With strong gusts and rain forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning (28 September) many residents have seen inland Orlando as a “safe haven” to take refuge in.

This FOX 35 Orlando broadcast shows some of the evacuees arriving in the city, with a local hotel owner discounting his rooms for those wanting to stay for their safety.

Hurricane Ian is expected to land in Florida as a Category 4 storm, carrying winds of up to 140 mph.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.