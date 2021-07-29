890-million-year-old fossil may be oldest animal found to date

Scientists think they may have found the oldest animal to date after finding fossil remains of sponge-like structures in ancient reefs that may have lived in the oceans up to 890 million years ago, an advance that may push back earliest evidence of animal life on Earth by some 350 million years.

According to those involved in the discovery, including Elizabeth Turner from the Laurentian University in Canada , the findings, if verified, could change our understanding of the evolution of animal life on Earth.