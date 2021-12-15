Boiling hot water froze instantly after being thrown into the air in Alaska.

Temperatures across Fairbanks, Alaska, plunged well below freezing last night (Tuesday).

The National Weather Service [NWS] recorded temperatures dropping as low as -39 degrees Fahrenheit at Fairbanks International Airport.

In one clip a woman throws a bowl of boiling water into the air where it instantly freezes and turns into snow outside the NWS Fairbanks office.

Multiple winter storm fronts moving through Southcentral Alaska this week could bring more than 2 feet of snow to some areas, according to forecasters.

