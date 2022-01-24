Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma discusses Glasgow summit

Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma speaks at Chatham House to discuss the successes of the Glasgow climate summit and the UK's priorities for the rest of his Presidency.

Promises made at the Cop26 summit to prevent the climate emergency are at risk without urgent action, Mr Sharma is warning.

Just three months after the landmark summit, there is a danger that the vital pledges made will “wither on the vine”, the cabinet minister will say in a major speech.

Cop26 saw the world’s wealthiest countries join together to make commitments in keeping global heating to 1.5c.

