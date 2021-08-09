Meet the gerenuk, a long-necked plant-eater from the African plain, whose name means "giraffe gazelle" in the Somali language.

This video from San Diego Zoo shows how the animal’s long neck helps it reach and feed on leaves that are too high for other antelope. It also stands upright on its hind legs to gain extra height.

A gerenuk can go its whole life without drinking water, getting all the hydration it needs from the fruit, leaves and flowers it eats. Its small mouth allows it to pick those from prickly trees without getting hurt by the thorns.