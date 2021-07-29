A shocking video has captured the moment a house fell off an Argentinan cliff in the resort town of Mar del Tuyú and into the ocean.

Rising sea levels reclaimed the land by swallowing the two-storey house - built between the 1960s and 1970s - whole.

The video captured the family home breaking away from the garage before quickly falling into the South Atlantic ocean.

Terrified neighbours recorded the moment the house broke apart,

The owners of the property were not inside when the accident occurred.