Forest fires rage across Argentina

Wildfires in Patagonia have devastated huge areas of a forest in the remote Argentine region as strong winds and high temperatures fuel them further.

Firefighters have been deployed to forest fires raging in nine out of the country's 23 provinces, including one blaze that has been active for more than a month.

Nearly 100 firefighters and support staff, reinforced by planes and helicopters, were fighting the largest of the fires in the Nahuel Huapi National Park in Patagonia, the fire management service (SNMF) said.

Trees in the forest continue to fall victim to erupting flames.

Sign up to our newsletters.