Arizona residents have been left to clean up after heavy rain triggered flash flooding and mudslides, with millions across the west coast of the US remaining on alert for extreme weather.

Footage from the town of Miami, in Arizona’s Gila County, shows debris flowing down a trench after being swept up by a huge, fast-flowing mudslide.

Crews have been called in to clear roads as the clean-up operation begins.

Meanwhile, flash flooding alerts continue to be issued across the west coast of America, stretching from New Mexico all the way up to Montana.