Sir David Attenborough spiked by cactus on The Green Planet

Sir David Attenborough was spiked by a Teddy Bear Cholla cactus while filming an episode for his latest documentary series The Green Planet on BBC One.

The swollen, water-filled buds fall off the young plants when something brushes against them and the creators decided to test this so whilst wearing two sets of safety gloves Sir David still managed to feel the prick of the cactus’s spikes.

Attenborough said: “The cholla is a real physical danger. If you walked into a cholla cactus, it has very dense spines in rosettes, so they point in all directions.”

