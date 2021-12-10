Sky fills with towers of smoke as wildfires rage on ground in Australia

Huge columns of smoke can be seen rising from a wildfire in Western Australia as crews on the ground attempt to get the blaze under control.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Rescue said on their Instagram account that: “Two NSW based large air tankers remain in WA today as they continue to assist Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA crews battling fires near Busselton and Margaret River.”

Perth experienced its hottest night for seven years on Wednesday (8 December) with temperatures dropping to just 26.8C at 5.30am.