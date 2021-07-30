A five-year-old elephant who’d accidentally fallen into an open well in India was eventually saved by a fully grown elephant and several lengths of rope.

The baby elephant had been strolling through a coffee farm with its herd when disaster struck.

Forest officials attempted to free the young elephant, but the calf kept slipping on the mud around the well.

Eventually the day was saved when officials recruited an adult elephant called Kumki from a nearby elephant sanctuary and they were able to pull the baby elephant out using a harness fashioned from some rope.