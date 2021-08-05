A baby gorilla called Joanne got some ice cake made of fruits and various presents to celebrate her first birthday at San Diego Zoo Safari Park .

Joanne had a complicated birth and had to be delivered by C-section – but is now a healthy and functioning one-year-old gorilla according to zoo keeper Peggy Sexton.

The young gorilla still needs to nurse, but is at the stage where she’s exploring everything and is starting to eat a lot of adult food, just in smaller portions of course.