An adorable seal pup lounges on a Norfolk beach with its mum and siblings despite high winds.

Wildlife photographer, Mark Rowe, was delighted to capture the seal family appearing to play in the ocean and snuggle up together during a visit to the beauty spot on November 14.

Footage captures the baby nuzzling close;y with its mother before both appear to enjoy 40 winks.

Another clip captures the tot’s sibling flapping around in the waves with its father.

The 40-year-old from Hampshire said: “Photographing and filming this grey seal family was a complete joy.

