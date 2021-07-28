An innovative video from NatureScot and the University of Exeter looks at the subsurface behaviour of basking sharks in Scottish waters using cameras attached to the backs of the creatures.

Some of the behaviours displayed include feeding, attracting shoaling fish and snapping – among many others in the video.

The use of the camera trailing the animals allows the scientists to see the types of behaviour that would be very difficult if a diver with a handheld camera was to get involved.