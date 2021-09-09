A hungry bear broke into multiple cars during its hunt for snacks.

Michael Turpin was holidaying in Tennessee when they spotted the hungry black bear opening car doors and climbing inside of vehicles.

The 200lb male swung open the driver’s door of a black Chevrolet before turning his attention to a white pickup truck.

After opening the nearest door using the handle the bear climbed on top of the seats to continue its hunt for food.

Coming out empty-handed, Michael, 49, filmed the creature unsuccessfully opening three more car doors with a combination of its claws and teeth.